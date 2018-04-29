Howell High School starts weeklong charity event Sunday

HOWELL, Mich. - A weeklong charity event starts Sunday at Howell High School when 14 seniors move into their school for the week.

Howell High School's Senior Survivor fundraising competition will have 14 high school seniors attempt to stay until Friday. During the week, students will fundraise during the day and compete in immunity and reward challenges at night. At the end of each day, the two students who earned the least will be eliminated and be sent home.

This year, the senior class voted to support two organizations, LACASA and the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance.

Friedreich's ataxia is an autosomal recessive inherited disease that causes progressive damage to the nervous system. FARA is of special interest to many of the students, as one of their classmates in affected by Friedreich's ataxia.

The Senior Survivors will arrive at Howell High School at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, with their first challenges happening about 7 p.m. There will be two challenges each night of the week. The winner of Senior Survivor and the total raised will be announced Friday during a schoolwide assembly.

Last year, Senior Survivor raised more than $78,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Over the past 10 years, the students of Howell High School have raised more than $250,000 for various charities.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.