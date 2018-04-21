Howell Opera House hosts fourth annual Opera Art Live

A view of Main Street in Howell, Mich. (Courtesy of the city of Howell)

HOWELL, Mich. - The fourth annual Opera Art Live will be held at the Howell Opera House on Saturday.

Attendees are invited to spend an evening enjoying cocktails and hors d'oeuvres while observing 30 different artists create art in their own studio spaces in the Howell Opera House creating art on location.

The event will end with a silent auction of the artwork, followed by an Artist Afterglow event.

Doors opened at 6:00 p.m. The artists will began creating at at 6:30 p.m., and the auction will be at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $12 at the door.

More information can be found on the official Howell Opera House website.

