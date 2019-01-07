Howell police warn of counterfeit money in circulation

Police in Howell, Michigan are warning residents about counterfeit money found in circulation.

Here's the info from the Howell Police Department:

We recently received information about counterfeit $20 bills around Howell. The information is that someone purchased the bills online and they have the intent to try to use them mixed with real bills.

Please take a close look at the pictures so you see the differences and look at each bill for the proper markings. We only know of the $20 bills at this time, but does not mean there are not other denominations out there. (See below)

If you have any information about these bills, please contact the Howell Police Department at 517-546-1330.

