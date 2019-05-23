Howell Public Schools closed due to power outage

HOWELL, Mich. - Howell Public Schools are closed Thursday due to a power outage.

Here is a statement from the district Thursday morning:

"Due to power outages at multiple buildings caused by this morning's storm, Howell Public Schools is closed today, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Students who have already been picked up by the bus will be returned home. This decision was made after consulting with DTE Energy."

