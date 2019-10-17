Hundreds attend meeting to discuss future of Clawson Public Schools

CLAWSON, Mich. - Hundreds of people gathered in Clawson on Wednesday night for a discussion about the future of the school district there.

For parents, it was the first time they could ask questions since learning earlier this month the district was considering a merger with another district. One by one, parents, community members and school staff walked into the Clawson High School auditorium to hear about the future of the district.

"The priority, for me, will be what is best for the community," Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Tim Wilson said.

Wilson said Clawson schools are challenged by the statewide issue of declining enrollment.

"Every year, we've had a significant loss in revenue, so it's affecting our ability to do what we need to do," Wilson said. "The reason we're financially stable is because it's been on the backs of our teachers."

In the meeting, school board officials discussed the various options for the district, including a possible merger, if that's what the board decides.

"I'm sure an ask would go out to Troy, but that doesn't mean one wouldn't go out to Royal Oak or other districts," Wilson said.

"We're losing teachers, some of the best teachers in the area, because of the low pay," a person at the meeting said.

"My concern is for my special education second-grader who gets wonderful services at a beautiful building at Kenwood," a parent said.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 11.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.