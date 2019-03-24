Hundreds of Detroiters line up for fresh start for Project Clean Slate

DETROIT - Many residents took part in Project Clean Slate this weekend, a Detroit program that helps people find work by expunging criminal records.

"I am hoping to get my record expunged," said Randall Eaves. "One felony from 20 years ago and three misdemeanors."

Eaves is one of hundreds of Detroiters who lined up for a chance for a clean record and a better job.

"I don't want this to follow me around for the rest of my life," Eaves said.

The key focus of the city event is to fill jobs, and many Detroiters want those jobs.

"We were not anticipating this many people," said Lawrence Garcia.

Past mistakes can stop residents from getting better jobs.

"I think there are a lot of Detroiters who realize how many job opportunites are out there," Garcia said. "They want to get in on it."

It's an opportunity for residents to get a second chance, having convictions from a long time ago erased.

Records aren't expunged on the spot at these events. People have to go before a judge to have their record ultimately wiped clean. That process, the city said, takes about four months.

