Hundreds of dollars' worth of hockey gear stolen from car parked at Bloomfield Township library

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Hundreds of dollars' worth of hockey equipment was stolen from a car parked at the Bloomfield Township Public Library, police said.

The incident happened between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

A man said someone got into his unlocked, gold Ford Fusion and stole his hockey bag, which contained several hundred dollars' worth of equipment.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

