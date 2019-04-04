Hundreds of DTE Energy customers without power in Downtown Detroit

At least 580 people are without power in Downtown Detroit, according to the DTE Energy outage map. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Hundreds of DTE Energy customers are without power in Downtown Detroit, according to the company's outage map.

There are at least 580 customers without power, the maps shows. The outage is attributed to an "equipment problem."

The area impacted by the outage appears to include Corktown and stretch right up to Comerica Park, where the Detroit Tigers are playing the Kansas City Royals in their home opener.

Crews are working to restore power, and the outage is expected to be resolved by 5:30 p.m., DTE Energy officials said.

