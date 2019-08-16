Hundreds of exotic animals rescued from 'bootleg zookeeper' in Romulus, police say

Some of the animals rescued from a "bootleg zookeeper" in Romulus on Aug. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

ROMULUS, Mich. - Police rescued hundreds of exotic animals, including more than 300 hedgehogs and a 200-pound snake, from a "bootleg zookeeper" in Romulus, officials said.

Police said they received a tip Thursday about someone illegally housing animals in a building in the 31000 block of Ecorse Road.

Officials found more than 300 hedgehogs, six Flemish giant rabbits, three large iguanas, two kangaroos, an Arctic fox, a peacock and a 16-foot, 200-pound reticulated python, according to authorities.

All the animals were turned over to people who could care for them, police said.

Authorities have identified the "bootleg zookeeper" and are speaking with him about the case, according to officials.

You can see pictures of some of the rescued animals below.

An Arctic fox that was rescued from a "bootleg zookeeper" in Romulus on Aug. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

Flemish giant rabbits that were rescued from a "bootleg zookeeper" in Romulus on Aug. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

A kangaroo that was rescued from a "bootleg zookeeper" in Romulus on Aug. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

A kangaroo that was rescued from a "bootleg zookeeper" in Romulus on Aug. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

Hedgehogs that were rescued from a "bootleg zookeeper" in Romulus on Aug. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

A peacock that was rescued from a "bootleg zookeeper" in Romulus on Aug. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.