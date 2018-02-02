Hundreds pack into Kellogg Center for Michigan State University town hall

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Tempers flared Thursday evening when hundreds of people packed into the Kellogg Center for a town hall hosted by Michigan State University trustee Brian Mosallam.

"People are hurt. They're angry. They want to talk," Mosallam said. "I'm here to listen."

Nearly an hour before its scheduled 7 p.m. start time, the room was at capacity, with 150 people, and more than 500 people waiting in line, trying to get in.

Police told the crowd they were working on it, and over the course of three hours, opened up additional seating for 870.

“I have a girlfriend who goes here. My sister went here. This is a place I’ve always loved and I have a lot of women that I care about that are here,” MSU junior Eddie White said, explaining his reasoning for standing in line.

While everybody was ultimately allowed in, television cameras were not. Mosallam said that decision was made by some student groups, not him.

The town hall started as a discussion of how the university handled Larry Nassar but it went far beyond that.

The common thread was anger, with minority students claiming they are treated poorly here, some female students saying they are unsafe here, others demanding the board of trustees resign, plus a lot of politics and hatred of John Engler, who will be the university's interim president. The town hall went well beyond its scheduled two hours and, at times, devolved to a screaming match.

Mosallam said more town halls are needed

“I am so hopeful to see so many people come out,” Scott Westerman, the executive director of the MSU Alumni Association, said. “The change that needs to happen at this institution is not really going to be made by the administration or even the board; it will be made by the people here who care enough to speak their voices.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.