Hundreds to visit nation's largest bounce house in Fraser this weekend

FRASER, Mich. - Take advantage of the warm weather this weekend by visiting Big Bounce America at Steffens Park in Fraser.

Big Bounce America is known as the nation’s largest bounce house. The family-oriented attraction will be in Fraser all weekend.

The bounce house is 10,000 square feet and features a DJ booth, interactive games, basketball hoops, confetti and bubble machines, among other attractions.

The capacity is limited to 200 people to ensure everyone has enough space to bounce around and explore the area.

Big Bounce America is open until 9 p.m. Saturday and will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

There will be sessions for adults that run from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and 3-6 p.m. Sunday.



