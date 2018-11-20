Hunter stuck dangling from treestand rescued in Michigan's Pinckney Recreation Area

HOWELL, Mich. - It was a daring save by the Washtenaw County Technical Rescue Team and Chelsea firefighters on Monday in the Pinckney Recreation Area.

They assisted a hunter who was stuck 40 feet in the air upside down. Rescuers say the hunter was working his way up the tree in the when he slipped and fell off a treestand.

The hunter had not connected his safety harness to the tree, so his feet became stuck in the rigging.

His coat also fell off during the slip, though he still managed to call 911.

He is expected to be OK.

The Washtenaw County Technical Rescue Team shared this video of the rescue:

