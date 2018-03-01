Huntington Woods man faces charges after allegedly exposing self at 2 Troy stores

TROY, Mich. - A Huntington Woods man was charged with exposing himself in Troy stores.

Police say Roderick Emmons, 36, exposed himself in not one, but two stores on the same day.

Troy Police Sgt. Meghan Lehman said the first incident happened on Jan. 22 inside the Kohl's store in Troy.

“He was spotted masturbating in the store,” Lehman said.

Police said the second incident happened at the At Home store on the Oakland Mall property.

“We were able to get some of our plain clothes officers involved, they observed him doing the same thing in the other store and we arrested him,” she said.

Lehman said Emmons was driving a black 2017 Lincoln MKZ.

“It’s definitely disturbing, something you wouldn’t want kids to see or anyone for that matter,” she said.

Local 4 stopped by Emmons' home Thursday but no one answered the door.

Police said he was charged with two counts of indecent exposure. He was in jail for 93 days. Police say he may be connected to other similar incidents in the area as well.

This is at least the fourth incident involving incident exposure or sexual harassment at Kohl's stores in Oakland County since June 2017. Three of the incidents happened in Troy, and the fourth happened in West Bloomfield.

