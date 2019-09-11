Huron Township neighborhood on lockdown, home surrounded

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have a Huron Township home surrounded Tuesday evening.

Officials are asking residents to stay inside, shelter in place and let them get the situation under control.

There were reports of a fire at a home earlier Tuesday evening. When officials arrived they discovered something they said is very concerning.

Michigan State Police are on scene as is the bomb squad.

It's happening in the area of Huron Road, King Road and Huron River Drive.

