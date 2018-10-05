Husband charged after human remains found in Ecorse identified as missing Detroit mother of 4

The human remains found in Ecorse have been identified as Alisha McQueen, police said. (WDIV)

ECORSE, Mich. - The husband of a woman whose remains were found in an abandoned lot in Ecorse has been charged with murder in connection with her death, officials said.

The remains found last month in Ecorse were identified as Alisha McQueen, a missing Detroit mother of four, police said.

Police said the discovery was made the morning of Sept. 7 near the intersection of West Jefferson Avenue and Mill Street.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Gregory McQueen, 30, of Detroit, in connection with his wife's death.

Alisha McQueen, 28, was reported missing in March. She and her husband were living separately at the time, officials said.

On Aug. 25, an evidence technician was sent to a location in the 100 block of Mill Street in Ecorse, where a resident has discovered what appeared to be human bones.

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 6, Ecorse police investigated and found more bones and clothing, according to authorities.

On Sept. 7, large pieces of cement with embedded human remains were collected.

On Sept. 21, the remains were identified as Alisha McQueen.

Gregory McQueen is charged with open murder. He is expected to be arraigned Monday at 25th District Court.

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "In 2017, this office reviewed almost 9,000 warrants containing allegations of domestic violence throughout Wayne County. We have been in DV epidemic for years."

Alisha McQueen (WDIV)

When she went missing, Alisha McQueen's sister said she was last seen in the 1300 block of West Warren Avenue in Detroit.

"It's rather shocking, actually," resident James Cornett said. "Especially when it's close to home. Lots of state troopers, detectives walking around the property, flying drones, searching corner to corner."

Investigators combed through the old industrial site, collecting evidence, leaving markers and carrying large, white bags.

Human remains were found Sept. 7, 2018 in Ecorse. (WDIV)

"It's been years, probably a good 10 years, since I've seen anything going on here," resident Larry Weisenstein said. "It's just been an open, empty field."

Michigan State Police troopers and officers from Detroit and Ecorse spent hours searching through the brush. A crowd of onlookers gathered to watch the search.

"I grew up here," Weisenstein said. "I've just never really seen anything like that around. I feel terrible. That's no way to end up."

Human remains were found Spet. 7, 2018 in Ecorse. (WDIV)

Previous coverage

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.