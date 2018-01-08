Husband charged with murder in strangulation of wife at mobile home in Novi

NOVI, Mich. - The husband of a woman found strangled in a mobile home in Novi on Friday morning was charged with murder Monday.

Derrick Anthony Dixon, 31, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Authorities identified the woman as 32-year-old Heather Dixon. She was found on the floor of the home in the 29000 block of Pierre Drive in the Oakland Glens mobile home park, located along 13 Mile Road, near Novi Road.

Derrick Dixon was found inside the home with his dead wife after Derrick's mother became worried and checked on the family. Novi police were called to the scene and had to break into the home.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled Dixon's death a homicide by strangulation.

Derrick Dixon was taken to the hospital and is in police custody. Police said the man had injuries that they believe were from a suicide attempt.

The couple had three children -- ages 11, 8 and 6. Authorities said the children were not in the home at the time and are safe with family members.

