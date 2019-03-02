Husband of Jessica Starr opens up about Detroit meteorologist's suicide

DETROIT - The husband of former Fox 2 Detroit meteorologist Jessica Starr, who died by suicide Dec. 12, is speaking out about the tragedy in hopes of raising awareness about the potential dangers associated with LASIK eye surgery.

Did Lasik Surgery Lead to Suicide of TV Meteorologist?

"We were with her, I was her best friend, we were always together trying to raise this 5- and a 3-year-old," said Dan Rose, Starr's husband. "So for me to not see this and not be able to realize that this was happening is upsetting for me."

Starr died shortly after having the Lasik SMILE procedure to correct her nearsightedness. She had the surgery Oct. 11.

After having the surgery, Starr complained about the toll the procedure had taken on her vision.

Rose spoke with Fox 2's Roop Rag in an interview this week. During the interview, Rose linked Starr's suicide to the surgery. Studies have tied chronic pain to suicide.

Rose also told Fox 2 Starr left behind a 30-page suicide note.

"If we can save one life and at least make someone aware, even a spouse, if a husband gets this procedure," Rose said, "I want the wife to just watch for signs."

Starr's death helped spark a national conversation about the dangers associated with the surgery. Suicides around the country have been linked to LASIK eye surgery.

While a majority of LASIK eye surgeries have high success rates, there is still a small risk associated with the procedure like all surgeries.

Starr's family hopes others will learn from the tragedy.



