I-75 shooting: Man fatally shot in vehicle near Rouge River Bridge in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man Saturday morning on I-75 near the Rouge River Bridge.

Police were notified about the incident at 3:30 a.m. Saturday after a witness called to report the shooting.

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Lincoln Park, was taken to Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn and treated for a gunshot wound. Police said he died at the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened while two vehicles were traveling down the freeway. Southbound I-75 at Livernois was shut down at 5:30 a.m. as part of an investigation into the shooting.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.