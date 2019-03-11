I-96 crash kills 2 children, seriously injures Romulus man

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. - A collision on I-96 killed two children Friday night.

According to authorities, Ingham County sheriff's deputies responded to eastbound I-96 near Zimmer Road at about 9 p.m. for a single vehicle-crash. The investigation revealed the driver, a 28-year-old Romulus man, was with his 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter when the crash occurred.

Witnesses told police the driver was driving aggressively and attempting to pass vehicles on the shoulder of the highway when he lost control and hit a tree.

Police said both children were in the back seat and died at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate and will determine if alcohol was a factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at 517-676-8251.

