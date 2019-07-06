'I don't have words, just heartache:' Family grieving after young man beaten to death

WARREN, Mich. - A mother is trying to make sense of a vicious crime.

Her 21-year-old son, Kenneth Klingler, was beaten to death in a Warren parking lot and then left to die. His mother describes him as a loving man.

He lived with his 87-year-old grandmother to care for her. His mother is expressing her outrage and heartache over his brutal death.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 11.

Betty Klingler is stunned and angry after her son was killed in a brutal way.

"They literally beat my son and left him like a dog in the street," she said.

Police said three men met Kenneth Klingler on Wednesday and went to party with him. Later that night something went wrong.

"There were words, altercation that turned physical, and they beat my son to death," she said.

Investigators said Kenneth Klingler started the fight, but his mother said it doesn't add up.

"Would my son stand up for himself? Absolutely, just like most people would. But would he start the fight? No way. I don't believe it for a minute," she said.

Christopher Robert Zehnpfenning, of Warren, Christopher James Twarowski, of Hazel Park, and Nathan Thomas Domagalski, of Warren, are each facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Kenneth Klingler's twin brother can't wrap his head around it.

"Knowing that I won't ever get to hear his voice again, I will never get to see him again, it really does break my heart," Rob Klingler said.

READ: 3 men charged in deadly beating of Auburn Hills man left to die on Mound Road, police say

