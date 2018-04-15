Icy conditions contribute to fatal collision in Lapeer County, police say

RICH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police believe icy roads were the primary cause of a fatal accident Saturday that occurred in Rich Township.

According to authorities, Lapeer County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 1:49 p.m. to a collision near the intersection of M-24 and Castle Road.

Police said Nickolas Drwal, a 20-year-old from Clio, was driving north on M-24 when he lost control of the car, traveled across the southbound lanes and went off the road and started to roll. The car came to a stop, resting on its roof after colliding with a tree, police said.

Authorities said Drwal, the lone occupant, was seriously injured and was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation suggest that neither alcohol nor excessive speeds were contributing factors and that weather and roadway conditions are believed to have played a role.

The traffic crash currently remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked contact to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office at 810-656-1015.

