Icy roads may be factor in fatal crash on I-94 in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield Township.

Police said 911 calls at about 2:10 a.m. reported a crash on eastbound I-94, just east of M-59. A heavily damaged 2005 Ford Expedition was found against a tree, beyond the ditch on the side of the interstate, police said.

The victim, 46-year-old Mark Clegg of New Haven, was pronounced dead on arrival at McLaren Macomb Hospital. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police said that it appears icy road conditions were a factor in the crash. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Chesterfield Township police are seeking witnesses. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 586-949-2322.

