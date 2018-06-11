News

IHOP reveals the secret behind their new name IHOb

By Ken Haddad

Out with the pancakes, in with the...burgers?

The International House of Pancakes, otherwise known as IHOP, is changing its name. The P for pancakes is leaving us forever.

The P will flip to a lowercase b: IHOb.

Last week, we speculated that maybe the b was breakfast, or brunch -- or beets. Now, we know the truth.

It's BURGERS. Yes, burgers. 

