IHOP reveals the secret behind their new name IHOb

Out with the pancakes, in with the...burgers?

The International House of Pancakes, otherwise known as IHOP, is changing its name. The P for pancakes is leaving us forever.

The P will flip to a lowercase b: IHOb.

Last week, we speculated that maybe the b was breakfast, or brunch -- or beets. Now, we know the truth.

It's BURGERS. Yes, burgers.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.