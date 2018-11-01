IIHS releases list of safest vehicles for teens

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released Thursday a new list of the safest cars for teenagers.
There are two lists -- one ranked "good" and one ranked "best." The best choices are listed below. To see the "good" choices, click here for the full list.
Prices range from $2,000 to $20,000.
The recommendations are guided by four main principles:
- Young drivers should stay away from high horsepower. More powerful engines can tempt them to test the limits.
- Bigger, heavier vehicles are safer. They protect better in a crash, and HLDI analyses of insurance data show that teen drivers are less likely to crash them in the first place. There are no minicars or small cars on the recommended list. Small SUVs are included because their weight is similar to that of a midsize car.
- Electronic stability control (ESC) is a must. This feature, which helps a driver maintain control of the vehicle on curves and slippery roads, reduces risk on a level comparable to safety belts.
- Vehicles should have the best safety ratings possible. At a minimum, that means good ratings in the IIHS moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests and four or five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Best choices
Midsize cars
- Volkswagen Passat
2013 and newer; built after October 2012
- Volvo S60
2011 and newer
- Ford Fusion
2013 and newer; built after December 2012
- Subaru Legacy
2013 and newer; built after October 2012
- Honda Accord coupe
2013 and newer
- Volkswagen Jetta
2015 and newer
- Mazda 6
2014 and newer
- Honda Accord sedan
2013 and newer
- Subaru Outback
2013 and newer; built after August 2012
- Acura TL
2012-14; built after April 2012
- Lincoln MKZ
2013 and newer
- Toyota Prius v
2015 and newer
- Volvo V60
2015 and newer
- Audi A3
2015 and newer
- Acura TLX
2015; 2017 and newer
- BMW 2 series coupe
2015 and newer
- Infiniti Q50
2014 and newer
Large cars
- Volvo S80
2007 and newer
- Ford Taurus
2013 and newer
- Chevrolet Impala
2015 and newer
- Infiniti M37/Q70
2013 and newer
- Toyota Avalon
2015 and newer
- Acura RLX
2014 and newer
- Buick LaCrosse
2017 and newer
Small SUVs
- Mazda CX-5
2014 and newer; built after October 2013
- Fiat 500X
2016 and newer; built after July 2015
- Nissan Rogue
2014 and newer
- Subaru Forester
2014 and newer
- Buick Encore
2015 and newer
- Honda CR-V
2015 and newer
- Ford Escape
2017 and newer
- Toyota RAV4
2015 and newer; built after November 2014
- Hyundai Tucson
2016 and newer
- Mazda CX-3
2016 and newer
- Kia Sportage
2017 and newer
Midsize SUVs
- Volvo XC90
2005 and newer
- Ford Flex
2011 and newer
- Chevrolet Equinox
2014 and newer
- GMC Terrain
2014 and newer
- Volvo XC60
2013 and newer
- Kia Sorento
2016 and newer
- Nissan Pathfinder
2015 and newer
- Nissan Murano
2015 and newer
- Ford Edge
2016 and newer
- Toyota Highlander
2014 and newer
- Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2017 and newer
- Acura MDX
2014 and newer
- Hyundai Santa Fe
2017 and newer; built after March 2016
Minivans
- Honda Odyssey
2014 and newer
- Kia Sedona
2015 and newer
- Toyota Sienna
2015 and newer
Pickups
- Toyota Tacoma Access cab
2016 and newer
- Toyota Tundra Double Cab
2014 and newer
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.