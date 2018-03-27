Images released of suspect in robbery of Comerica Bank in Southfield

A man robbed the Comerica Bank in Southfield on Thursday, March 22, 2018. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police released images of a suspect responsible for a bank robbery Thursday in Southfield.

The incident happened at about 4:40 p.m. at the Comerica Bank on Lahser Road.

Authorities said the man gave a bank teller a note demanding money.

The man fled the bank on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The man was described as black, 20 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and has medium-length wavy hair. He was wearing a beige zip-up jacket, dark pants, sunglasses and a dark bag with a shoulder strap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.