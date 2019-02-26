Imlay City mobile home fire: 3 kids killed, 4 other people including infant critically injured

Three children were killed in a mobile home fire Feb. 26, 2019 in Imlay City. (WDIV)

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - Three children were killed and four other people including an infant were critically injured Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire in Imlay City.

The Imlay City Fire Department said they were dispatched just after 3 a.m. on the report of a mobile home fire with the possibility of victims trapped inside the home in the Maple Grove Communities neighborhood on Almont Avenue. Firefighters found heavy fire throughout the front of the home.

A woman was outside the home when firefighters arrived and said there were others trapped inside. Fire crews rescued six other people from the home.

Overall, seven were transported to a hospital. A 3-year-old child, 5-year-old child and 6-year-old child all died from their injuries. A woman, man, toddler and infant all are in critical condtion.

Michigan State Police investigators are helping determine the cause of the fire.

