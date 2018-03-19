Imlay City police search for teen armed with knife accused of making threats toward high school

Police in Imlay City are searching for a 19-year-old accused of making threats to harm someone and commit violence at a high school. (WDIV)

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - Police in Imlay City are searching for a 19-year-old accused of making threats to harm someone and commit violence at a high school.

Colin Clay Owen is accused of going to Imlay City High School to confront someone, but fleeing when police arrived. He allegedly has a knife and intends to harm someone, police said.

Owen is accused of threatening to return to the school to commit acts of violence.

There are several warrants out for Owen's arrest.

Owen is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing skinny black jeans, a dark coat and a blue-and-white knit stocking cap with a ball on top.

Anyone who sees Owen or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Imlay City Police Department at 810-724-2345.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.