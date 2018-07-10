Immigrant children brought to Michigan after being separated at border reunite with parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Immigrant children were reunited with their parents Tuesday in Grand Rapids after they were separated at the southern border.

The children have been in the custody of Bethany Christian Services. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have been overseeing the reunions.

A man who was at the Calhoun County Jail after being separated from his young son was one of the parents reunited.

A federal judge set Tuesday as the deadline for children under 5 to be reunited with their families, but the American Civil Liberties Union said less than half of the children will be back with their parents in time.

