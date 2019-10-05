Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena

WASHINGTON - The impeachment inquiry is reaching directly into the White House, with Democrats subpoenaing officials about contacts with Ukraine and President Donald Trump signaling his administration will not cooperate.

The demand for documents Friday capped a tumultuous week that widened the constitutional battle between the executive branch and Congress and heightened the political standoff with more witnesses, testimony and documents to come.

Trump said he would formally object to Congress about the House impeachment inquiry, even as he acknowledged that Democrats "have the votes" to proceed.

They'll be sorry in the end, he predicted. "I really believe that they're going to pay a tremendous price at the polls," Trump said.

But Democrats accused Trump of speeding down "a path of defiance, obstruction and cover-up" and warned that defying the House subpoena would in itself be considered "evidence of obstruction" and a potentially an impeachable offense.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.