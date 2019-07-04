Important Michigan laws, safety tips to know before celebrating 4th of July with fireworks

DETROIT - If you're going to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang, it's important to know Michigan's firework laws.
The laws about when fireworks can be used changed this year. Fireworks are permitted from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Fireworks should not be lit within 25 feet of a house.
Fireworks are not allowed to be used on public property, including streets or sidewalks. It's also illegal to light them off near a school, church or someone else's property without permission.
Be sure to check your city's website for specific rules pertaining to where you live.
Firework safety tips:
- Don't use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol.
- Don't let children play with or light fireworks.
- Don't experiment with or try to make your own fireworks.
- Don't light fireworks near dry grass.
- Don't buy fireworks that are unlabeled or are in a brown paper bag because they are professional grade.
