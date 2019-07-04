News

Important Michigan laws, safety tips to know before celebrating 4th of July with fireworks

Make it through holiday with all your fingers

By Rod Meloni - Reporter, CFP ®, Amber Ainsworth

DETROIT - If you're going to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang, it's important to know Michigan's firework laws.

The laws about when fireworks can be used changed this year. Fireworks are permitted from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Fireworks should not be lit within 25 feet of a house.

Fireworks are not allowed to be used on public property, including streets or sidewalks. It's also illegal to light them off near a school, church or someone else's property without permission.

Be sure to check your city's website for specific rules pertaining to where you live.

Firework safety tips:

  • Don't use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol.
  • Don't let children play with or light fireworks.
  • Don't experiment with or try to make  your own fireworks.
  • Don't light fireworks near dry grass.
  • Don't buy fireworks that are unlabeled or are in a brown paper bag because they are professional grade.

