In wake of Larry Nassar scandal, dozens of MSU students call for transparency at march

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Students gathered Friday evening to call for more transparency from Michigan State University in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

"We as a Spartan Community are stronger than the administration, we outnumber the administration and we're going to make damn sure they hear us," sophomore Natalie Rogers said.

About 200 students braved frigid cold to march silently with raised fists. When the students arrived at the administration building, they voiced frustration.

Hear more from the students in Rod Meloni's story above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.