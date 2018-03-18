Inaugural Detroit Nonprofit Day taking place at University of Detroit Mercy in April

DETROIT - The "original downtown Detroit co-working community" is helping host a conference where you can meet and network with professionals in the nonprofit profession.

Bamboo Detroit is co-hosting the Detroit Nonprofit Day from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the University of Detroit Mercy -- 4001 W. McNichols Road in Detroit -- on Saturday, April 14.

This inaugural event aims to "inspire and help drive sustainable, impactful nonprofit organizations," according to a press release written by Bamboo Detroit.

"Social entrepreneurship is important to the Bamboo Detroit family," said Amanda Lewan, co-founder of Bamboo Detroit. "We want to help make resources available to those considering working in the nonprofit space or looking to grow within it."

The event features a networking breakfast and lunch, seven workshops and three breakout sessions. The sessions are put on by experts in the nonprofit industry.

Ryan Friedrichs, chief development officer for the city of Detroit, will deliver the opening remarks. Friedrichs and his team have raised $250 million annually through funding streams for city initiatives.

"Nonprofits work hard to change our city, and often doing so on a very limited budget," said Monique Phillips, CEO of MP Consulting Group. "This conference will help nonprofit professionals strengthen their operations, find new revenue sources and take their growth to the next level."

General admission tickets are $150, or $75.99 for students. To purchase tickets and learn more information about the event, go to www.detroitnonprofit.com.

