Incident ruled murder-suicide after investigation in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - St. Clair Shores police have ruled an incident last week on Lake Saint Clair a murder-suicide.

Here's the latest info from police:

On September 6th, 2018, at 1:22 p.m., the St. Clair Shores Police Department received several calls regarding a possible drowning in Lake Saint Clair near 12 Mile Road and Jefferson Ave. Officers, along with the St. Clair Shores Fire Department, responded and confirmed that the deceased body of a white male was in the water a short distance from shore.

The body was removed from the water and transported to the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers found a vehicle that was registered to the deceased. Upon checking the 12 Mile Road address that the vehicle was registered to, officers discovered the body of a deceased female. Members of the Michigan State Police Crime Lab were called to the scene to assist in the investigation. The body was removed and transported to the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The male has been identified as Norman Patterson, 92, of St. Clair Shores and his death is believed to be a suicide.

The female has been identified as Marieta Patterson, 82, of St. Clair Shores and her death has been ruled a homicide by means of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, it appears that this incident is a murder-suicide. There is no reason to believe that the community is in any danger.

This is, however, an ongoing investigation and the St. Clair Shores Police Department is requesting that anybody with additional information to call the St Clair Shores Police Department at (586) 445-5300 or the St. Clair Shores Police Department Detective Bureau during business hours at (586) 445-5305.

