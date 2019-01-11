Indiana man arrested for allegedly illegally dumping debris in Detroit

DETROIT - A man from Indiana was arrested last Thursday for his alleged involvement with three illegal dumping incidents that happened on Detroit's west side, according to police.

Police reviewed footage on Dec. 13 that they said shows an illegal dumping incident from Dec. 6 that involved an unknown suspect in a 2007 blue Chrysler Town and Country vehicle. Police said the man dumped a large amount of debris onto the street.

Police said they connected two more illegal dumping incidents to the same suspect that occurred in the same area with the same vehicle on Dec. 8 and Dec. 12.

After his arrest last Thursday, Khadum Khazaly admitted to dumping debris at the location, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident and his vehicle was impounded.

Khazaly was charged with three counts of littering on private property that came with a total of $1,500 in fines. He was arraigned Friday.

