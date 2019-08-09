Indiana man charged in 'brutal assault' of woman in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - An Indiana man has been charged in connection with what authorities call the "brutal assault" of a 47-year-old woman in Harper Woods, police said.

Nicholas Baez, 25, of Lafayette, Indiana, is accused of assaulting the woman Saturday in the 19000 block of Eastwood Drive in Harper Woods, according to authorities.

The woman had severe injuries to her head and face, but is expected to survive, officials said. She is recovering at a nearby hospital.

Baez is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, aggravated assault and two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 32-A District Court.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.