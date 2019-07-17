Indiana toddler rescued on Lake Michigan after his float is pushed away from shore

MICHIGAN CITY, Mich. - With the help of a nearby paddle boarder, an Indiana toddler was rescued on Lake Michigan after his float was pushed away from shore.

This happened in the town of Michigan City about 35 miles west of South Bend. A witness said the boy's mother turned her back to help her other child when the float took off with the boy on it.

David Benjamin jumped on his stand-up paddle board and headed out toward the boy. The boy eventually fell of the duck float.

Nearby boaters jumped into the water and with Benjamin's help they safely rescued the boy.

Officials say no one was injured in the ordeal.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.