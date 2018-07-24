Indoor water park, hotel planned for Wixom site

DETROIT - A new indoor water park and hotel is coming to Wixom.

Signature Associated has has negotiated the sale of 82.02 acres of land located on Beck Road in Wixom, Michigan.

Steve Gordon and Jim Montgomery of Signature Associates represented both the seller, Wixom 96 LLC, and the purchaser, Damas Land Acquisitions LLC. Damas Land plans to build an indoor water park and hotel on the site.

The timeline on the project is not currently known.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.