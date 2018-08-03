Infant, teen burned by substance on playground equipment at Lapeer County park

LAPEER, Mich. - A 1-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were burned Thursday morning by an unknown substance on a slide at a Lapeer park.

Police said the boy went through the substance on a slide at Cramton Park, on the south side of the river, at 10:33 a.m. When the girl attempted to help the boy, she got the substance on her.

Both children suffered injuries to their lower extremities. The boy was treated at McLaren Lapeer Region and transferred to the Hurley Medical Burn Unit. The girl was treated at McLaren Lapeer Region.

Samples of the substance will be tested at a lab. All other playground equipment at the park and other city parks were checked and no foreign substances were found, police said. The playgrounds were cleaned.

The affected playground equipment at Cramton Park is closed until further notice.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gormley at 810-664-0833.

