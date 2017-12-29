News

Infrared video from police chopper shows arrest of 2 people looking through Flint woman's windows

Michigan State Police arrest 2 people after brief pursuit

By Derick Hutchinson
Infrared video shows two people being chased down by officers. (WDIV)

FLINT, Mich. - Police released helicopter camera video that they say shows officers arresting two people suspected of looking through a Flint woman's windows.

Michigan State Police were patrolling over the city of Flint when officers were dispatched to the area of West Court and Pershing streets. A woman who lives in the area told police that someone was looking in her windows.

Infrared video from the chopper shows two people walking around the outside of the woman's house. When the chopper approached, they ran through another yard and tried to escape approaching officers.

The chopper followed them, and video shows officers pulling up, getting out of a patrol car and running down the two fleeing people.

You can watch the full video below:

