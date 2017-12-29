Infrared video from police chopper shows arrest of 2 people looking through Flint woman's windows

FLINT, Mich. - Police released helicopter camera video that they say shows officers arresting two people suspected of looking through a Flint woman's windows.

Michigan State Police were patrolling over the city of Flint when officers were dispatched to the area of West Court and Pershing streets. A woman who lives in the area told police that someone was looking in her windows.

Infrared video from the chopper shows two people walking around the outside of the woman's house. When the chopper approached, they ran through another yard and tried to escape approaching officers.

The chopper followed them, and video shows officers pulling up, getting out of a patrol car and running down the two fleeing people.

1 of 2. MSP Trooper 3 was on patrol over the City of Flint when they overheard radio traffic dispatching officers to the area of W. Court St. / Pershing for a female caller saying subjects were looking in her windows. pic.twitter.com/Zhq3MXcNeG — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) December 29, 2017

2 of 2. An unmarked Flint PD car arrived on scene. The subjects fled the area on foot with Flint PD giving chase. Trooper 3 helped guide Flint PD along the suspects path of flight when they were out of view of the officers. Both suspects were taken into custody! — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) December 29, 2017

