Inkster homeowner on rose bush thief: 'They ask what drugs she's on, because who steals plants?'

INKSTER, Mich. - An Inkster homeowner captured video of a rose bush thief after the plants outside her home kept going missing.

"All these empty spots are where she's taken plants, and now I just have these two rose bushes and no hostas," Amanda Carpenter said.

When her rose bushes and hostas disappeared last summer, Carpenter installed security cameras.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the cameras captured video of another hosta heist.

"There were people outside, but she did it anyways," Carpenter said.

Her video shows a woman down in the flowers for a few seconds. She leaves, then returns 10 minutes later with a bag to poach Carpenter's perennials.

"She had a shovel," Carpenter said. "This time it broke so she left it in the dirt."

Carpenter said she can't help but laugh at the absurdity of trying to explain the situation.

"They immediately ask what drugs she was on, because who steals plants?" Carpenter said.

She was halfway into mowing her lawn when she noticed for the third time her plants were missing. She said she dropped everything and checked the security video.

Carpenter went to Facebook with the photo of the thief.

"This is the second time we've got her on camera," Carpenter said. "The first time we didn't see her face."

This time, Carpenter reported the incident to police and handed over her video. She said she's not planting anything else until the thief is found.

"What angers me the most is that I spend my money -- I work hard. I work full time. I plant this stuff and keep replanting it," Carpenter said. "She keeps digging it up. It's just a waste of my time and money."

