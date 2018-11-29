News

Inkster man charged in connection with armed robbery, non-fatal shooting

37-year-old Romulus woman injured

By Kayla Clarke

Kyon Lamar Smith.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - An Inkster man has been charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Romulus.

Kyon Lamar Smith, 27, is facing charges for the alleged armed robbery of a 37-year-old Romulus woman and a 39-year-old Romulus man. He is accused of shooting the woman.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., Romulus police responded to a call about a woman with a gunshot wound to her face in the 6800 block of Waynecourse Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

It's alleged that the victim and an acquaintance met with a man at the Concorde Apartments in Romulus to discuss the purchase of a vehicle. It's also alleged that Smith approached the vehicle on the driver's side, pulled out a weapon and fired it, striking the victim.

Smith left the scene on foot, according to officials. He has been charged with the following:

  • Two counts of armed robbery
  • Two counts of assault with intent to murder
  • Two counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • One count of felon in possession of a firearm
  • Felon in possession of ammunition
  • Ten counts of felony firearm.

Smith was arraigned Wednesday, and a probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 12. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Dec. 19.

