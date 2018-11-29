Inkster man charged in connection with armed robbery, non-fatal shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - An Inkster man has been charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Romulus.
Kyon Lamar Smith, 27, is facing charges for the alleged armed robbery of a 37-year-old Romulus woman and a 39-year-old Romulus man. He is accused of shooting the woman.
On Saturday at 2 p.m., Romulus police responded to a call about a woman with a gunshot wound to her face in the 6800 block of Waynecourse Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.
It's alleged that the victim and an acquaintance met with a man at the Concorde Apartments in Romulus to discuss the purchase of a vehicle. It's also alleged that Smith approached the vehicle on the driver's side, pulled out a weapon and fired it, striking the victim.
Smith left the scene on foot, according to officials. He has been charged with the following:
- Two counts of armed robbery
- Two counts of assault with intent to murder
- Two counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm
- Two counts of felonious assault
- One count of felon in possession of a firearm
- Felon in possession of ammunition
- Ten counts of felony firearm.
Smith was arraigned Wednesday, and a probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 12. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Dec. 19.
