Inkster man charged in connection with armed robbery, non-fatal shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - An Inkster man has been charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Romulus.

Kyon Lamar Smith, 27, is facing charges for the alleged armed robbery of a 37-year-old Romulus woman and a 39-year-old Romulus man. He is accused of shooting the woman.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., Romulus police responded to a call about a woman with a gunshot wound to her face in the 6800 block of Waynecourse Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

It's alleged that the victim and an acquaintance met with a man at the Concorde Apartments in Romulus to discuss the purchase of a vehicle. It's also alleged that Smith approached the vehicle on the driver's side, pulled out a weapon and fired it, striking the victim.

Smith left the scene on foot, according to officials. He has been charged with the following:

Two counts of armed robbery

Two counts of assault with intent to murder

Two counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of felon in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of ammunition

Ten counts of felony firearm.

Smith was arraigned Wednesday, and a probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 12. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.