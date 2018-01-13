Inkster police collecting get-well cards after Birdman hit by vehicle

Birdman is often seen singing and dancing around Inkster, Garden City and Dearborn Heights. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. - If you frequent Inkster, Garden City or Dearborn Heights, there's a good chance that you've seen Birdman.

Birdman, a man who is often seen singing and dancing at the intersection of Cherry Hill and Inkster roads, as well as surrounding areas, while hit by a vehicle Monday.

The Inkster Police Department is collecting get-well cards and packages for Birdman, who was injured.

"Birdman is a fixture around Inkster and we hope you will join us in keeping him in your thoughts and wishing for a speedy recovery!" the Police Department posted on Facebook.

Cards and other items can be dropped off at the front desk of the police station at 26279 Michigan Ave.

