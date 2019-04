Inkster police are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing a package. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. - Inkster police are looking for a man who stole a package off the front porch of a home.

Police did not specify the date or location of the theft, but they provided a video of the man and the vehicle in which he fled the scene.

Watch the video below.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective Shafer at 313-563-9850, ext 23125. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

