Inkster woman charged with shooting 16-year-old son during argument

INKSTER, Mich. - A 37-year-old Inkster woman was charged Friday in connection with the shooting of her 16-year-old son.

Police said Ebonie Schofield got into an argument with her son around 8 a.m. Thursday. Officials said it was a verbal argument that involved Schofield and her son shoving each other inside their apartment, in the 630 block of Tobin Drive.

Schofield told her son to leave the apartment, and while he was outside, he started banging on the door, officials said.

Police believe Schofield went outside and shot her son in the left shoulder with a handgun.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was originally listed in critical condition.

Schofield was taken into custody. She's charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, careless discharge of a weapon causing injury or death and a felony firearms violation.

She is expected to be arraigned Saturday in Romulus.

Canterbury Woods management released the following statement:

"Since early this morning, we have been in touch with police about this sad situation and are cooperating with their investigation. We do not believe any of our other residents' or homes were affected by this incident."

