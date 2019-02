Rep. John Dingell is shown in this 2009 file photo (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images).

Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell died Thursday at the age of 92, his family confirmed.

Dingell was the longest-serving member in U.S. congressional history. His first term came in 1955, during the Eisenhower administration. He went on to serve for 30 terms.

So much has changed since he entered politics. Let's take a look back on his life.

Graham Media Group 2019