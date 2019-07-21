Intense storms uproot massive trees in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Between outages, downed lines and fires DTE Energy crews and first responders alike both had their hands full Saturday evening.

A stormy afternoons across Metro Detroit has left thousands without power and many dealing with storm damage. The storms brought down power lines and even uprooted big trees.

Barbara Cote, of Southfield, said when she stepped outside she saw two trees laying down on the ground. Parts of the sidewalks were still attached to the trees.

She had some help from her nephew who lives next door and other family members. Her nephew spent hours sawing the trees into pieces.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Downed tree in Southfield after storms on July 20, 2019. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.