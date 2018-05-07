Interim Macomb County clerk to be named Monday

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - After nearly a month of waiting, a new clerk for Macomb County will finally be named.

The official interim Macomb County clerk will be named Monday at noon.

The interim county clerk was supposed to be appointed on April 13, but Chief Judge James M. Biernat Jr. pushed the decision back to Monday due to the large number of applicants for the job.

"Given the judges' busy schedules and the surprising number of applicants to fill this vacancy, it just isn't realistic for the judges to review the resumes and cover letters submitted," Biernat Jr. said. "In fairness to all of the applicants, I want to be sure that the judges have adequate time to review the resumes carefully."

Biernat Jr. announced in March he appointed longtime Macomb County employee Kathy Brower as the temporary acting clerk. The vacancy needed to be filled immediately to avoid serious disruptions to Macomb County government and the Macomb County Circuit Court.

Michigan Law (MCL 201.15) provides the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court with authority to make a short-term temporary appointment to fill the office of County Clerk.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel admitted he wants the new interim clerk to be someone who does not plan on running for the non-interim job in the fall.

The interim clerk will only serve for a couple months, and the permanent clerk will be appointed in the fall, after the election.

