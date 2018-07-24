Interim Michigan State President Engler takes heat from Congress about handling of Nassar aftermath

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Interim Michigan State President John Engler testified before Congress on Tuesday about the university's handling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The praise during the hearing went to the survivors, while the heat was aimed at Engler. Senators said his behavior throughout the case has been disrespectful toward the women.

"If your presence is so harmful to survivors, why should you keep your job?" Sen. Gary Peters asked.

"We have fixed the problems in the medical clinic now by strengthening the protocols ... strengthening the evaluation of dean ... arrived at a $500 billion settlement to put some litigation behind, fully cooperated with all the investigations, and we are also starting the process to bring a new president in," Engler said.

Engler spent a good amount of time talking about the steps the university has made to prevent sexual abuse. But something that came up several times was an email he sent accusing the first survivor to come forward, Rachael Denhollander, of looking for a payday.

"It reflects an attitude at the top of the institution that you're asking this committee, your students, your current athletes, your alumni to trust, and I think you have some repair work, to put it mildly," Sen. Maggie Hassan said.

Another issue surrounded a meeting between Engler and survivor Kaylee Lorincz. Months ago, Lorincz said Engler offered her a settlement asking how much it would take.

Engler denied it at the time and did so again under oath Tuesday. The ranking committee member doesn't believe him.

"These survivors were disbelieved for so long, and I just want to say for the record, I believe Kaylee and her account," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

One of the major takeaways from the hearing is that there have been recommendations from athlete advocates that weren't listened to.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.