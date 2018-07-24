Interim Michigan State President Engler to Congress on Nassar abuse: 'We all failed the survivors'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Interim Michigan State President John Engler testified before Congress on Tuesday and expressed his regrets about how he handled the Larry Nassar case during his short tenure at the university.

One of the major sticking points for one of the Senators was whether or not Engler offered a payout for their issues to one of Nassar's survivors.

"No, sir, it is not," Engler answered when asked if that was accurate.

"Well, you offered her money, did you not?" Sen. Richard Blumenthal asked.

"No, sir," Engler said.

"You never spoke to her about money?" Blumenthal asked.

"No, sir," Engler said.

"Did you meet with her, absent her attorney?" Blumenthal asked.

"Yes at her request, at her mother's request," Engler said.

"There was no discussion of money at that meeting?" Blumenthal asked.

"There was not any discussion of any settlement," Engler said. "She is now part of the settlement that has been arranged."

"Was there, in another meeting, discussion about paying her individually in connection with her silence?" Blumenthal asked.

The exchange was regarding Nassar survivor Kaylee Lorincz. Her mother texted Local 4's Nick Monacelli, saying that Engler was lying under oath. She said she took notes and knows exactly what they spoke about.

Engler has been accused of covering things up. Senators said the responsibility of what happened falls on him and the university, and they are not being accountable for it.

"Do you believe that there was a culture of enabling and covering up the actions of a predator over 20 years at MSU?" Sen. Gary Peters asked.

"Well, I wasn't there until February of 2018, but when I arrived, I felt that there were weaknesses in procedures and protocols," Engler said. "I felt that the shared governance model at the university didn't lead to specific accountability."

The hearing wasn't necessarily about what went wrong, but how things went wrong and how to prevent it from happening again.

The major takeaway came from another person who testified. They said as an athletic role model, they have made recommendations to the Olympic Committee about what can be done to protect athletes, but none of the recommendations have been taken seriously.

