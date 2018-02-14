Interim President John Engler overhauls Michigan State's health system

EAST LANSING, Mich. - When John Engler stepped in as interim president at Michigan State University in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, it was clear that change was coming.

Now, Engler has overhauled the Michigan State health system in response to the oversight demonstrated in the handling of the Nassar case.

You can watch Rod Meloni's full story in the video posted above.

Inside answers MSU gave Congress when asked about Nassar case

On Tuesday night, Michigan State's answers to Congress about the Nassar investigation went public.

In its answers to the congressional panel, Michigan State insisted that university employees responded and moved swiftly the moment they learned of complaints about the disgraced former doctor in 2016.

Local 4 has learned that MSU and USA Gymnastics each received complaints about Nassar but didn't immediately tell the other entity about their independent investigations.

Nassar is currently serving multiple prison sentences for molesting young girls, mostly athletes. After the many victims came forward and spoke about their sexual violations -- acts Nassar committed disguised as treatment -- many wanted to know how this could go unreported for so long, and Congress is among those demanding that MSU explain exactly when officials became aware of sexual misconduct.

Michigan State said it first received "a patient complaint about Nassar on April 21, 2014," from an adult woman. That was two years before Nassar was fired, but an investigation revealed "no violation of MSU's sexual harassment policy."

Even the district attorney "did not file charges," but "MSU did not inform third parties," such as USA Gymnastics or the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Michigan State told the panel it wasn't until 2016, two years after the original complaint, that officials received a second complaint from a patient. Michigan State conducted another investigation and, but this time, fired Nassar.

This was well after news was already circulating about the allegations and Nassar's connection with USA Gymnastics and the Olympics.

Michigan State is facing many lawsuits from victims, and the response was legally crafted. While it answered some questions, the congressional panel said it's not satisfied with all of the response.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.